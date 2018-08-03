Hot Sheet: Digital Demand July 24 to 30, 2018
Orange Is The New Black takes the top spot, followed by The Handmaid's Tale at #3 and Star Trek: Discovery at #6.
Orange Is The New Black takes the top spot, followed by The Handmaid’s Tale at #3 and Star Trek: Discovery at #6.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN