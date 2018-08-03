HGF backs four through BC Shorts Program
Writer/director Alysse Leite-Rogers' Tea With Lemon is among the projects to receive $20,000 through the fund's inaugural round.
Writer/director Alysse Leite-Rogers’ Tea With Lemon is among the projects to receive $20,000 through the fund’s inaugural round.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN