Boat Rocker adds eOne SVP for biz and legal affairs

Dina Appleton has joined the Toronto-based company as it continues to expand internationally.
By Regan Reid
18 hours ago

Dina Appleton has joined the Toronto-based company as it continues to expand internationally.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN