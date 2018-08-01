TIFF’18: Filmmaker Lab, Pitch and Rising Star picks
Mohawk Girls showrunner Tracey Deer is among 10 directors selected for the fest's Filmmaker Lab, while The Sun at Midnight's Devery Jacobs (pictured) scores the title of Rising Star.
Mohawk Girls showrunner Tracey Deer is among 10 directors selected for the fest’s Filmmaker Lab, while The Sun at Midnight‘s Devery Jacobs (pictured) scores the title of Rising Star.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN