TIFF’18: Filmmaker Lab, Pitch and Rising Star picks

Mohawk Girls showrunner Tracey Deer is among 10 directors selected for the fest's Filmmaker Lab, while The Sun at Midnight's Devery Jacobs (pictured) scores the title of Rising Star.
By Lauren Malyk
35 mins ago

