Portfolio names VP of sales & business development

The Toronto prodco has hired former director of sales for marblemedia Donnie MacIntyre for the newly created role.
By Alexandra Whyte
1 day ago

The Toronto prodco has hired former director of sales for marblemedia Donnie MacIntyre for the newly created role.

