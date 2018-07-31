Portfolio names VP of sales & business development
The Toronto prodco has hired former director of sales for marblemedia Donnie MacIntyre for the newly created role.
The Toronto prodco has hired former director of sales for marblemedia Donnie MacIntyre for the newly created role.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN