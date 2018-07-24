Vertical Entertainment acquires The Reckoning for U.S.

Barry Avrich's follow up to his 2010 film Unauthorized: The Harvey Weinstein Project will be released stateside later this year.
By Katie Bailey
16 hours ago

Barry Avrich’s follow up to his 2010 film Unauthorized: The Harvey Weinstein Project will be released stateside later this year.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN