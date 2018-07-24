Vertical Entertainment acquires The Reckoning for U.S.
Barry Avrich's follow up to his 2010 film Unauthorized: The Harvey Weinstein Project will be released stateside later this year.
Barry Avrich’s follow up to his 2010 film Unauthorized: The Harvey Weinstein Project will be released stateside later this year.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN