SODEC selects 11 docs to receive production assistance

Galafilm's Odyssee sous les glaces and Cinemaginaire's La parfaite victime are among the docs to receive funding.
By Lauren Malyk
17 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - Copied from Playback - shutterstock_122945545 - money 100 x 667

Galafilm’s Odyssee sous les glaces and Cinemaginaire’s La parfaite victime are among the docs to receive funding.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN