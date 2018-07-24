Film financier MovieCoin partners with TV-Two

Smart TV viewers will be rewarded with cryptocurrency for watching trailers and sharing their personal data on the TV-Two platform.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
12 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - TV

