Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films July 13 to 19, 2018

La Chute De L'Empire Americain tops the list, followed by Metamorphosis coming in at #2 and Nelly et Simon: Mission Yeti landing at #3.
By Playback Staff
17 hours ago

La Chute De L’Empire Americain tops the list, followed by Metamorphosis coming in at #2 and Nelly et Simon: Mission Yeti landing at #3.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN