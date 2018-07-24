Hot Sheet: Top 10 films July 13 to 19, 2018
Hotel Transylvania 3 comes in at #1, followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp at #2, while Denis Arcand's La Chute De L'Empire Americain cracks the top 10.
Hotel Transylvania 3 comes in at #1, followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp at #2, while Denis Arcand’s La Chute De L’Empire Americain cracks the top 10.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN