Sonoda sets to work on next feature

Warren P. Sonoda will soon start shooting Things I Do For Money, produced by Federgreen Entertainment and Filmcoop, in Hamilton, ON.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago

Warren P. Sonoda will soon start shooting Things I Do For Money, produced by Federgreen Entertainment and Filmcoop, in Hamilton, ON.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN