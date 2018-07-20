CMF’s cross-country consultation set for 18 cities this fall
Focus groups will give stakeholders the chance to weigh in on how evolving market conditions and a challenging regulatory environment will affect CMF's funding programs in the future.
Focus groups will give stakeholders the chance to weigh in on how evolving market conditions and a challenging regulatory environment will affect CMF’s funding programs in the future.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN