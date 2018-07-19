Canadian Academy adopts new regs ahead of 2019 CSAs

Among a number of changes for film, TV and digital media, the Academy reduced the number of nominations in the Best Motion Picture category.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago
CSAs

