Canadian Academy adopts new regs ahead of 2019 CSAs
Among a number of changes for film, TV and digital media, the Academy reduced the number of nominations in the Best Motion Picture category.
Among a number of changes for film, TV and digital media, the Academy reduced the number of nominations in the Best Motion Picture category.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN