Quebec MP Pablo Rodriguez takes over Heritage as Joly shuffled out
Joly, whose tenure has included 2017's Creative Canada policy and the review of the Broadcast and Telecommunications Acts, is being moved to the tourism and official languages portfolio.
Joly, whose tenure has included 2017′s Creative Canada policy and the review of the Broadcast and Telecommunications Acts, is being moved to the tourism and official languages portfolio.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN