Quebec MP Pablo Rodriguez takes over Heritage as Joly shuffled out

Joly, whose tenure has included 2017's Creative Canada policy and the review of the Broadcast and Telecommunications Acts, is being moved to the tourism and official languages portfolio.
By Regan Reid
5 hours ago

Joly, whose tenure has included 2017′s Creative Canada policy and the review of the Broadcast and Telecommunications Acts, is being moved to the tourism and official languages portfolio.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN