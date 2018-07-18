Production begins on Soska sisters’ Rabid remake

Produced by Back 40 Pictures, the remake stars Laura Vandervoort and Ben Hollingsworth.
By Regan Reid
5 hours ago
RABID release pic

Produced by Back 40 Pictures, the remake stars Laura Vandervoort and Ben Hollingsworth.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN