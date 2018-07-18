eOne to adapt comic Skin&Earth

Written and illustrated by Canadian singer-songwriter Lights, the comic will be adapted for television, in addition to digital and gaming content.
By Lauren Malyk
5 hours ago

Written and illustrated by Canadian singer-songwriter Lights, the comic will be adapted for television, in addition to digital and gaming content.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN