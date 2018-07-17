Telefilm adjusts export, int’l marketing programs
Among the changes, Telefilm doubled the maximum amount that a single project can receive through its Export Assistance program to $90,000.
Among the changes, Telefilm doubled the maximum amount that a single project can receive through its Export Assistance program to $90,000.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN