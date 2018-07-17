Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films July 6 to 12, 2018

La Chute De L'Empire Americain scores the top spot, followed by Kayak to Klemtu paddling its way to #2 and 22 Chaser racing into third place.
By Playback Staff
1 day ago

La Chute De L’Empire Americain scores the top spot, followed by Kayak to Klemtu paddling its way to #2 and 22 Chaser racing into third place.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN