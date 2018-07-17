Hot Sheet: Top 10 films July 6 to 12, 2018

Ant-Man and The Wasp tops the chart, followed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in second place and The Incredibles 2 landing at #3.
By Playback Staff
1 day ago

