Hot Sheet: Digital Demand July 3 to 9, 2018
Handmaid's Tale tops the list once again, with Queer Eye at #2 and Marvel's Luke Cage at #3.
The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/CraveTV) continued to dominate Parrot Analytics’ top 10 digital originals list for the week of July 3 to 9. Season two of the series, produced by MGM Television for Hulu, landed at #1 on the digital originals chart and also nudged its way up to #2 on the list for the overall TV shows in Canada. Netflix originals Queer Eye and Marvel’s Luke Cage meanwhile landed at #2 and #3, respectively on the digital originals chart.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. The Handmaid’s Tale (Bravo/CraveTV): 2,429,476 avg. demand expressions
2. Queer Eye (Netflix): 2,109,353
3. Marvel’s Luke Cage (Netflix): 1,508,980
4. Trailer Park Boys (Netflix): 1,200,122
5. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 1,153,558
6. Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access): 1,134,002
7. Sense8 (Netflix): 1,110,33
8. The Ranch (Netflix): 994,288
9. Carpool Karaoke (Apple Music): 894,552
10. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 885,261
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Game Of Thrones: 2,439,545 avg. demand expressions
2. The Handmaid’s Tale: 2,429,476
3. Rupaul’s Drag Race: 2,239,391
4. Steven Universe: 2,234,084
5. Queer Eye: 2,109,353
6. Westworld: 2,104,669
7. The Walking Dead: 1,878,238
8. The 100: 1,846,314
9. America’s Got Talent: 1,809,552
10. Spongebob Squarepants: 1,797,112
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, CraveTV or Amazon Prime. The shows listed have been ranked using Parrot Analytics’ global measurement standard, Demand Expressions, which measures demand and engagements through tracking of file-sharing and P2P platforms, social media chatter on sites like Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr, and other online engagement. The content is weighted by importance. For example, a video stream is scored higher than a like on social media.