Deals: Peacock Alley, Stockholm, Bell Media
Season two of Peacock Alley's A User's Guide to Cheating Death has been acquired by Sky Vision, Robert Budreau's Stockholm gets a U.S. theatrical release, plus more.
Season two of Peacock Alley’s A User’s Guide to Cheating Death has been acquired by Sky Vision, Robert Budreau’s Stockholm gets a U.S. theatrical release, plus more.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN