CBC reports progress on diversity but ‘more needs to be done’
The pubcaster said it's ahead of schedule in meeting a number of its goals, and lifted the curtain on a number of internal initiatives aimed at improving representation within its ranks.
The pubcaster said it’s ahead of schedule in meeting a number of its goals, and lifted the curtain on a number of internal initiatives aimed at improving representation within its ranks.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN