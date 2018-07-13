CBC reports progress on diversity but ‘more needs to be done’

The pubcaster said it's ahead of schedule in meeting a number of its goals, and lifted the curtain on a number of internal initiatives aimed at improving representation within its ranks.
By Jordan Pinto
6 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - CBCshutterstock

The pubcaster said it’s ahead of schedule in meeting a number of its goals, and lifted the curtain on a number of internal initiatives aimed at improving representation within its ranks.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN