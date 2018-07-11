Vice Media confirms layoffs

The Canadian Media Guild estimates that just over 20 positions will be affected.
By Bree Rody-Mantha
24 hours ago
viceTV

The Canadian Media Guild estimates that just over 20 positions will be affected.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN