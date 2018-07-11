Vice Media confirms layoffs
The Canadian Media Guild estimates that just over 20 positions will be affected.
The Canadian Media Guild estimates that just over 20 positions will be affected.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN