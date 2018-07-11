Boat Rocker builds out Ventures division

Andrew Spergel, the former SVP of corporate development and strategy at eOne, has been appointed as EVP of Boat Rocker Ventures.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago

Andrew Spergel, the former SVP of corporate development and strategy at eOne, has been appointed as EVP of Boat Rocker Ventures.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN