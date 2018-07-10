Season two of Burden of Truth underway

The Kristin Kreuk-starrer has cameras rolling in Winnipeg ahead of its U.S. debut on the CW later this month, with some new faces behind the camera and in the writers' room.
By Katie Bailey
2 days ago
Burden of Truth

The Kristin Kreuk-starrer has cameras rolling in Winnipeg ahead of its U.S. debut on the CW later this month, with some new faces behind the camera and in the writers’ room.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN