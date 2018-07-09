Syfy U.K. picks up more Killjoys

The fourth season of the Temple Street-produced series will debut next month.
By Jordan Pinto
18 hours ago
Killjoys S4

The fourth season of the Temple Street-produced series will debut next month.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN