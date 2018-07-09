SK Films CEO Jonathan Barker dies

Barker, who launched SK Films in partnership with IMAX co-founder Robert Kerr, was a veteran producer and distributor in the giant-screen cinema space.
By Jordan Pinto
20 hours ago

