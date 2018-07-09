Roundtable: Cross-territory common ground

In the first of an occasional series, producer-association heads from the U.K., Canada and Australia pinpointed points of divergence and opportunity in the disrupted TV landscape.
By Jordan Pinto
19 hours ago

In the first of an occasional series, producer-association heads from the U.K., Canada and Australia pinpointed points of divergence and opportunity in the disrupted TV landscape.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN