CMF invests $7.5M across 13 projects
Dramas Mont-Rouge and Eaux Turbulentes received the lion's share of the funding through the Francophone Minority Program.
Dramas Mont-Rouge and Eaux Turbulentes received the lion’s share of the funding through the Francophone Minority Program.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN