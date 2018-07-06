U.K.’s Universal TV picks up Burden of Truth

The legal drama, produced by ICF Films, eOne and Eagle Vision, debuts on the U.K. channel next month.
By Jordan Pinto
12 hours ago
Burden of Truth BOT_Ep4_D25_ST_162.dng

