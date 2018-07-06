Telefilm distributes $3M across four Indigenous features
Michelle Latimer's Forgotten and Loretta Todd's Monkey Beach are among the selected projects.
Michelle Latimer’s Forgotten and Loretta Todd’s Monkey Beach are among the selected projects.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN