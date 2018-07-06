CRTC renews licences for DHX-owned channels

The commission set PNI spending at 13% of the previous year's revenues, mandating that half of that be independently produced.
By Jordan Pinto
11 hours ago
TV picture

The commission set PNI spending at 13% of the previous year’s revenues, mandating that half of that be independently produced.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN