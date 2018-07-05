OIAF selects nine Canadian projects

Felix Dufour-Laperriere's Ville Neuve (pictured) has been selected to compete in the Ottawa animation festival's feature competition category.
By Lauren Malyk
2 days ago
Ville Neuve

