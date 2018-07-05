Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, June 18 to 24, 2018

MasterChef Canada breaks the top three, followed by Private Eyes at #5 and Ransom at #23.
By Playback Staff
2 days ago

MasterChef Canada breaks the top three, followed by Private Eyes at #5 and Ransom at #23.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN