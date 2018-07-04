Private Eyes sees ratings uptick as season two resumes
Through the first three episodes this year, audience numbers for the detective series are up 21% compared to the first three episodes last year.
Through the first three episodes this year, audience numbers for the detective series are up 21% compared to the first three episodes last year.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN