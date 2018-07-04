Photo gallery: 2018 Talent to Watch reception

Bell Media and the Talent Fund celebrated Telefilm Canada's incoming Talent to Watch participants at a reception last week.
By Playback Staff
21 hours ago

Bell Media and the Talent Fund celebrated Telefilm Canada’s incoming Talent to Watch participants at a reception last week.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN