In Brief: Barb Williams, John Morayniss join Whites board

Plus: Lift-Off Film Fest lands in Toronto and Verizon to shutter its video app Go90.
By Playback Staff
2 days ago

Plus: Lift-Off Film Fest lands in Toronto and Verizon to shutter its video app Go90.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN