Hot Sheet: Top 10 films June 22 to 28, 2018

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom tops the chart, followed by The Incredibles 2 and Ocean's 8 at #3.
By Playback Staff
2 days ago

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom tops the chart, followed by The Incredibles 2 and Ocean’s 8 at #3.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN