Hot Sheet: Digital Demand June 19 to 25, 2018
The Handmaid's Tale tops the chart, followed by Marvel's Luke Cage at #2 and Queer Eye at #3.
The Handmaid’s Tale tops the chart, followed by Marvel’s Luke Cage at #2 and Queer Eye at #3.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN