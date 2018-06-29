Bell Fund distributes $4.1M across 23 digital projects
Gearshift Films' Gay Mean Girls, N5 Pictures' The Runner and Attraction Images' Fourchette were among the recipients in the inaugural round of the Short-Form Digital Series (Fiction) Program.
