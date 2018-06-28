WIFT-AT launches Shadow Project
With five series in production in Atlantic Canada, the new program aims to give women directors TV series experience.
With five series in production in Atlantic Canada, the new program aims to give women directors TV series experience.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN