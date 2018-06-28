P.E.I. launches film development initiatives

The Film Media Fund and the Film 4Ward Program will share $350K in funding from the provincial government.
By Lauren Malyk
13 hours ago
shutterstock_clapboard

The Film Media Fund and the Film 4Ward Program will share $350K in funding from the provincial government.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN