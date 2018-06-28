Five projects split $780K in Quebecor Fund coin
A new project from the director of De pere en flic 2 (pictured), last year's highest-grossing Canadian film, will receive funding through the Film Production Assistance Program.
A new project from the director of De pere en flic 2 (pictured), last year’s highest-grossing Canadian film, will receive funding through the Film Production Assistance Program.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN