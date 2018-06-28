D360 picks up It’s My Party
The marblemedia-owned company has snagged the distribution rights to Bristow Global Media's new live-action series celebrating cultural diversity.
The marblemedia-owned company has snagged the distribution rights to Bristow Global Media’s new live-action series celebrating cultural diversity.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN