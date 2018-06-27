Telefilm selects 45 projects for Talent to Watch program

The revamped micro-budget funding program will fund projects from Madison Thomas, Reem Morsi and Thyrone Tommy, among others.
By Playback Staff
20 hours ago
shutterstock_film funding movie

The revamped micro-budget funding program will fund projects from Madison Thomas, Reem Morsi and Thyrone Tommy, among others.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN