Telefilm selects 45 projects for Talent to Watch program
The revamped micro-budget funding program will fund projects from Madison Thomas, Reem Morsi and Thyrone Tommy, among others.
The revamped micro-budget funding program will fund projects from Madison Thomas, Reem Morsi and Thyrone Tommy, among others.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN