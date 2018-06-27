CBC sets fall 2018 premiere dates

Monday nights see the return of Frankie Drake and Murdoch, while DCTV's Northern Rescue premieres exclusively on the pubcaster's TV app and website this fall.
By Lauren Malyk
18 hours ago
Frankie Drake http___www.cbc.ca_mediacentre_content_images_Frankie_Drake_108.109_Day11_CK_0106

Monday nights see the return of Frankie Drake and Murdoch, while DCTV’s Northern Rescue premieres exclusively on the pubcaster’s TV app and website this fall.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN