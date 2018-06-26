Cottonwood teams with Sarah Haasz

The former Family Channel exec has been tapped to help develop the French prodco's growing North American slate of live-action and animated series.
By Jeremy Dickson
22 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - SarahHaaszCottonwoodMedia

