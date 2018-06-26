Creative Export Strategy includes $7-million funding program
The government's five-year, $125-million export strategy will also provide increased funding to Telefilm and other Canadian Heritage programs.
The government’s five-year, $125-million export strategy will also provide increased funding to Telefilm and other Canadian Heritage programs.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN