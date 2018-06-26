Christa Dickenson named new Telefilm exec director

The president and CEO of Interactive Ontario begins her new role on July 30.
By Regan Reid
17 hours ago

The president and CEO of Interactive Ontario begins her new role on July 30.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN