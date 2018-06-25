Scanline VFX expands with Montreal studio
Headed by Geoffrey Baumann, the Munich-based visual effects studio will open its Quebec operation next month.
Headed by Geoffrey Baumann, the Munich-based visual effects studio will open its Quebec operation next month.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN